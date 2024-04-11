Lee Tran schedule changes announced; beach tram and trolley service ending soon

LEE CO., Fla. — LeeTran announced Thursday that several of its routes will return to non-seasonal schedules.

This starts on Thursday, April 25th.

Details are as follows:



Fort Myers Beach seasonal tram service will end Wednesday, April 24. The Fort Myers River District Trolleys (Blue 500 and Gold 505 lines) will end seasonal service on Wednesday, April 24. Routes 30, 40, 70, 140, and 590 will have slight time adjustments for improved connectivity at transfer centers. Route 10 will now have greater access to Palm Beach Boulevard and the Terry Park area via Veronica Shoemaker Boulevard. Route 20 previously only traveled as far east as Michigan Avenue Link at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard but will now make a connection at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Ortiz Avene. This will now allow connection to Route 5 to the Forum or to the Lehigh Acres area. Riders can also now use this route to connect to the Forum and Lehigh Acres from Rosa Parks Transportation Center, adding convenience for those traveling east. Route 100 will have improved on-time performance along Palm Beach Boulevard by streamlining the east/west direction of the route. Route 100 will no longer divert from Palm Beach Boulevard to travel the Michigan Link area. The area of Michigan Avenue Link previously covered by Route 100 will continue to be served by Routes 15 and 20.

Complete details about these changes, as well as updated schedules, can be found at RideLeeTran.com or by calling customer service team at 239-LEE-TRAN.