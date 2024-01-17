Watch Now
Lee Health's hospitals near peak capacity

Leaders say many people are seeking care for COVID-19, influenza and RSV - though leaders say they are seeing a decline in RSV cases.
Posted at 3:24 PM, Jan 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-17 15:43:29-05

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health says their hospitals are near peak capacity, and leaders anticipate that status will continue throughout the next few months during season.

During a press conference on Wednesday, the organization says it logged nearly 1,000 ER visits on Tuesday.

Lee Health cites the community's growth, the return of seasonal residents, and short-term visitors who become sick as reasons for an increase in the demand of its services.

Leaders say many people are seeking care at Lee Health's hospitals for COVID-19, influenza and RSV - though leaders say they are seeing a decline in RSV cases.

What to know for care:

  • Call 911 if you're experiencing an emergency
  • If you're not experiencing an emergency, visit www.leehealth.org. There's a symptom tracker that can help guide you to care (clinics, ER, telehealth, etc.)
  • Use the Lee Telehealth app
  • Know that medical professionals will prioritize care based on your symptoms.
  • You might experience a longer wait time if you have a non-life threatening emergency
