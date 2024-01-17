Lee Health's hospitals near peak capacity

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee Health says their hospitals are near peak capacity, and leaders anticipate that status will continue throughout the next few months during season.

During a press conference on Wednesday, the organization says it logged nearly 1,000 ER visits on Tuesday.

Lee Health cites the community's growth, the return of seasonal residents, and short-term visitors who become sick as reasons for an increase in the demand of its services.

Leaders say many people are seeking care at Lee Health's hospitals for COVID-19, influenza and RSV - though leaders say they are seeing a decline in RSV cases.

