Lee Health over staffed bed capacity, with more people waiting

LEE COUNTY, FLa. — Lee Health’s operational capacity of staffed beds is at 108% for Thursday morning along with more people waiting in the Emergency department for bed placement.

The organization's Thursday status update was as follows:

There are 237 COVID-19 patients in hospitals.

5 of the patients are receiving treatment at the Golisano Children’s Hospital.

The operational bed capacity is at 108%

93% of the staffed operational bed capacity is in the intensive care unit. 33 COVID-19 patients are in the ICU

841 patients were seen by Lee Health Emergency Departments yesterday.

During Thursday's press conference Chef Officer of Hospital Operations Armando Llechu said that patients without serious symptoms or health issues are over running the space in urgent care and are encouraged to use Lee Telehealth.

Lee Health Physicians say that people who are experiencing symptoms like a slight cough or a nasal congestion are mild symptoms, and that if you are experiencing more serious symptoms like shortness of breath or chest pains, you should be evaluated immediately.

Lee Health says the average wait time for patients varies but an average wait time, unless you are experiencing a heart-attack, is an hour- to an hour and thirty minutes, however if a patient is coming in with mild symptoms the wait could be around 8-10 hours.

