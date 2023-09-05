World War II Vet celebrates 105th birthday while reflecting on his part in making history

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — You may not know his name, but his actions have played a part in shaping our country's history.

Lieutenant Colonel Wilbur Britton served as a test pilot in the U.S. Army Air Corp -now known as the U.S. Air Force- in 1940.

His son-in-law, Barry Kelly, says Britton served during World War II - even working in missions that forever changed history.

"When they were getting ready for the atomic bomb, one of his duties was to test the backup plane. He was a part of the most major thing to happen in our lifetime," Kelly says.

His impactful career led to work with companies like Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

Britton recently sat down with FOX 4's Shari Armstrong inside of his Fort Myers home.

He's humble about his career, but very proud of the role he served.

"I wasn't just an ordinary pilot. I flew B-17s and B-24s."

But this interview wasn't solely about his career.

Britton's birthday is on September 14.

This year, he will turn 105.

While clearly grateful to celebrate another milestone, he tells us his greatest accomplishment is his family.

That's who will join him as he celebrates later this month.

His advice for anyone seeking advice for living a long life is simple.

"Do what you want to do."

