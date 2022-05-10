Woman sentenced to 10 years for elder fraud

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A woman found guilty in April of attempting to defraud her elderly victims of their property was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Cynthia Speed was convicted of fraud last month. Prosecutors said Speed had her victims sign papers they believed were immigration documents connected to work being done on their property.

In reality, they said, the papers were documents signing over ownership of property to Speed.

Families and doctors of the victims testified at trial that the victims were not capable of understanding the documents they were asked to sign.

The judge also ordered that the deeds signed be nullified and canceled, with the property involved returned to the rightful owners. Restitution was also ordered for the payment of outstanding taxes on the property.