Woman found guilty of defrauding elderly of property

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers woman was found guilty Monday of elder fraud following a four-day-long trial.

Cynthia Gunn Speed was charged with six counts of exploiting elderly/disabled persons and two counts of grand theft from a person 65 years of age or older.

Prosecutors say Speed deceived two elderly people into deeding her their property back in 2019. Speed reportedly told them the document they were signing was an immigration document to benefit workers on a renovation project of the property.

Testimony from expert witnesses indicated the victims would not have been able to understand what they were signing.

Sentencing is scheduled for May 8.