Woman meets the twins who she says saved her life on a flight to Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Twin sisters came to the rescue of a 77-year-old Naples woman who was having a medical emergency on a JetBlue flight into Fort Myers earlier this month.

Pat Dougan was flying from Boston to Fort Myers when she had an accident and fell inside the airplane's bathroom.

Shortly after Dougan went unconscious, a flight attendant called out for medical help which is when the twins jumped into action.

Tuesday, we spoke with Dougan who shared that she didn't know the twins but wanted to meet them. Today she did.

The sisters are Nicole Kelly and Lindsay Burne. Nicole is a traveling nurse and her sister Lindsay is a firefighter and paramedic.

"You are my guardian angels if it hadn’t been for you I don’t know what would’ve happened you know well I’m glad we were there when we were it’s always nice when it kind of comes full circle and you can see the person you’re able to help is OK and have a face-to-face conversation so that’s really nice," said Dougan.

Dougan shared that she did not remember much after she went unconscious, but the twins played back what happened on the zoom call.

