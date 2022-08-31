Woman credits twin sisters for saving her life aboard flight to Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two twin sisters saved a woman's life when she was having a medical emergency on a flight from Boston to Fort Myers earlier this month.

Although the woman, Pat Dougan, says much of what happened is a blur, she is grateful to be alive.

Dougan says she hasn't met the two sisters yet but really wants to thank them for jumping into action as soon as they did.

"When they landed the plane they landed with me in the aisle I was in the center aisle I remember them saying to me you’re going to land flying on the center floor of the plane," says Dougan.

Dougan tells us 45 minutes prior to landing, "I passed right out of course right on the toilet but I passed right out in the bathroom of the airplane."

She was rushed to Gulf Coast Medical Center after landing... "I learned later when I heard on the news two women save the life of a diabetic emergency on a flight from Boston to Florida and that was me I thought oh that’s me they’re talking about."

Dougan then learned more about the two girls.

Nicole Kelly - a traveling nurse and her sister Lindsay Byrne a firefighter and paramedic.

Dougan age 77, has had diabetes for the last 50 years and said that when she was getting on the flight, she didn't realize her blood sugar was low.

"I saw my hands go up and the insulin pump had disconnected the tubing had disconnected from my waist and I don’t know whether that was when I was falling or later on and I think that’s when the ladies realized I had diabetes because they saw the insulin pump," says Dougan.

Her sons were worried when she didn't call after landing. "My youngest son called the airport I mean JetBlue and they didn’t know anything about it they said no there’s no medical emergency on the plane because nobody could find me I wasn’t home when I was supposed to be and how I got an off the plane to call them when I was supposed to but they finally found me and they were very relieved that I was being treated and taken care of the great kids all three of them and their wives."

Dougan is back home in Naples now, doing much better, and doesn't plan on taking any flights soon.