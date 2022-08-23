What to expect at the polls on Primary Election Day

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Primary Tuesday is a big day for the future of Southwest Florida and early voting numbers show this is a day many people are anticipating.

Those early voting numbers in our counties are running above the state average. Lee, Charlotte, and Collier Counties each having higher than the 15% state average.

Some election supervisors say there are a few reminders voters need to know to before heading to the polls.

Know what precinct you’ll be voting at. Lee County has reduced, renamed, and consolidated precincts. Have the proper form of identification like a drivers license or passport. Check your voter registration before heading out the door. By bringing your sample ballot, you can make the voting process quicker.

And if you had a mail-in ballot, know the rules. In Lee County, those are due by 7 p.m. Unless it’s a satellite location, then it’s 6 p.m.

"If they didn’t check their voter identification card and change that, their affiliation, then they’ll have to vote the way they’re registered,” said Tommy Doyle, Lee County Elections Supervisor.

“If you decide that you want to vote in person and you do have a vote by mail ballot that was sent to you, we encourage you to bring that with you to the polls so we can cancel it,” said Trish Robertson, Collier County Elections PIO.

Both counties have told us there will be poll watchers at voting sites.

Primary polls will be opening at 7 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m.