PRIMARY DAY: Check your status, then go out and vote!

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Tuesday, Aug. 23 is Primary Day in Florida; your vote could shape the future of your city, county, and state. Make sure yours counts.

Charlotte County | Collier County | DeSoto County | Glades County | Hendry County | Lee County

The links above direct you to each county's Supervisor of Elections website.

Check your registration status and polling location

Before you head to the polls, make sure you're properly registered. Head to your county's elections website (links above), where you can pull up registration information. This is also where you can verify your polling location.

Know your rights and Florida voting law

The Florida Voter's Bill of Rights guarantees you the right to have your vote accurately counted. If you're in line at the time polls close, you are still afforded the opportunity to vote. You also have the right to replacement ballots if you make a mistake prior to casting your ballot; a provisional ballot in case of identity or registration issues; and the right to vote without coercion or intimidation by any person.

Read more about your rights and state laws concerning elections.

Voted by mail?

The elections websites linked above can also provide you with verification that your mail-in-ballot was received and accepted.

Hearing/speech impaired?

You can also access your information via the Florida Relay Service. Call 1-800-955-8771 (TDD) or 1-800-955-8770 (Voice)

Other questions?

The Florida Division of Elections has a free Voter Assistance Hotline at 1-866-308-6739.

After you've voted

See the returns come in. Look for updates on Fox 4 News and here on our website.