What to do for your pet when a boil alert is in effect

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Cape Coral water boil alert has been lifted and people are wondering how the water could affect their pets or what to do if another water boil alert happens again.

Today, we spoke with a veterinarian about how E. coli is in the water and how it affects pets and her best advice is to take the same precautions as you would for your own drinking water. Either boil the water or provide bottled water for your pets to drink.

Cecilia Fisher a Veterinarian at Cape Coral Pet Vet tells me if your pet drank any contaminated water - to keep an eye on your pet. Fisher said that you should look for signs of your pet vomiting or having an upset stomach.

Some pets can ingest things and see no signs of any problems but boil water advisories are put in place based on the detection of E. coli.

"It can affect them if it goes into the gastrointestinal tract so it can irritate the stomach or the intestines and then that’s why we see those signs of vomiting and diarrhea so it affects them just like it with us," says Veterinarian Cecilia Fisher of Cape Coral Pet Vet.

Fisher said that if any signs of sickness don't go away within 24 hours, you should take your pet to see the vet.