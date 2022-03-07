Water shutoff planned in Nicholas Pkwy. construction area

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A temporary water shut-off is planned for Monday as work continues on the Nicholas Parkway West improvement project.

The shut-off is scheduled between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

City officials say crews will be installing storm drainage along the project route, and a water shutdown is necessary to deflect draining while they work.

Road closures are not expected.

This is an area that has been plagued with traffic delays and utility cut-offs; the January phase of the project led to lengthy detours for drivers and water pressure fluctuations. City leaders have warned residents about the recurring issues as the project moves forward.

For questions related to the Nicholas Parkway Construction, please reach out to Kaitlin Greenockle at (239) 207-3758 or info@nicholasparkwaywest.com.