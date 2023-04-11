Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLee County

Actions

Water main shutdown in Cape Coral

The city has scheduled a water main shut down this morning near Palm Tree Boulevard.
Posted at 6:35 AM, Apr 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-11 06:39:11-04

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Some residents in Cape Coral need to be ready when their water is shut off in a couple of hours on Tuesday.

The city has scheduled a water main shutdown this morning near Palm Tree Boulevard.

About 175 customers should expect to have their water shutdown starting at 9:00 a.m.

Cape Coral says city crews will be replacing a valve and a fire hydrant.

Once the water is shut off customers need to be prepared not to have it back for 4-8 hours.

When the water does come back on, customers need to remember that their water needs to be boiled for at least a minute before they use it.

Related Article

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FOX 4 MORNING NEWS M-F 6-11AM∙SAT/SUN 7-9AM