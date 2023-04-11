Water main shutdown in Cape Coral

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Some residents in Cape Coral need to be ready when their water is shut off in a couple of hours on Tuesday.

The city has scheduled a water main shutdown this morning near Palm Tree Boulevard.

About 175 customers should expect to have their water shutdown starting at 9:00 a.m.

Cape Coral says city crews will be replacing a valve and a fire hydrant.

Once the water is shut off customers need to be prepared not to have it back for 4-8 hours.

When the water does come back on, customers need to remember that their water needs to be boiled for at least a minute before they use it.