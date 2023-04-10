Cape Harbor Drive water main break

Cape Coral City crews are working to repair a water main break at 5703 Cape Harbour Drive.

Water service is estimated to be off for approximately eight hours until repairs are completed.

Affected customers are shaded in red on the map and have been informed of the water main break via phone, email, and text message.

Following the restoration of access to drinking water, the city advises users to boil water for one minute or use bottled water as a precaution until the advisory has been lifted.

This notification applies to water used for drinking, cooking, ice-making, washing dishes, and brushing teeth.