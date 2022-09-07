Visitor shares Rock Lake Resort memories

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Michael George visited Rock Lake Resort in Fort Myers from New York City.

He's spent a lot of time at the property and says he's made many childhood memories.

“I would always feed the turtles and play with the fish, and it’s kind of amazing to see that all that wildlife is still thriving," he says.

But Michael's visits to the resort, located off of Palm Beach Boulevard, aren't just tied to his love for nature but also to family.

His grandpa built the resort when he came back from World War II in the 1940s.

It took him more than 3 years to complete.

More than 60 years later, 9 cottages still sit around the lake Michael says his grandfather dredged himself.

"It was just a place to go and hang out and enjoy the space.”

A space Michael George says his parent inherited and then sold in the early 1990s, and the pace will be demolished.

George says the former owner of the property notified him that Rock Lake Resort has been sold, and will be torn down by the end of the month.

The grandson of the resort's builder says that was tough news.

“Most of our family has passed away at this point. My grandparents have passed…my parents have passed, and so coming here feels like the way we connect with our family.”

But he has one request for the developer.

“I just want them to know that we just want to know that the history and the memory of this place are preserved. That’s really our main goal.

We reached out to the previous owner, who directed us back to the property.