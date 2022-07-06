FORT MYERS, Fla. — After watching 34-year-old Kyndall Hutchins receive a 30-year prison sentence on Tuesday for raping his former teenage co-worker, the survivor and her family told Fox 4 they still do not feel safe.

The survivor's mother says when Hutchins was leaving the courtroom, he looked at the family and threatened them.

“I'll be back,” is what the family said Hutchins told them.

The survivor's mother said she views Hutchins saying he'll 'be back' as sending them a threatening message.

“How dare he? How dare he talk to my daughter?” she said.

The survivor told me she feels robbed of justice.

“I just feel completely invalidated as a victim... I'm scared,” she said.

The survivor of Hutchins' attack says she's afraid Hutchins has intent to retaliate.

Hutchins was convicted for raping his former co-worker at a Matlacha restaurant when both their shifts were over.

“I take it that he is coming back for me because I ruined his life… but he ruined it for himself. He did this whether he wants to call me a liar in court. He did this and he knows what he did,” said the survivor.

On Wednesday, her mother asked Lee County Sheriff's Office if more charges can be filed.

“We are going to do whatever it takes to protect us and I want other charges. I don't care that he got 30 years,” said her mother.

Her daughter, who survived, said she's left feeling unsure.

“It's just - it's hard to move on. It's hard to move on when it's just this never-ending cycle of trauma,” she said.

The survivor and her family are still waiting for an update from Lee County Sheriff's Office on additional charges for Hutchins.