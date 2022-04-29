CCPD Chief says two officers are no longer with the department

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Cape Coral Police Chief Anthony Sizemore says two officers are no longer with the department.

Chief Sizemore says Davis Rios was terminated and that he accepted a letter of resignation from Officer John Morgan in lieu of termination.

He said after an investigation it was determined that the officers found a passed out and intoxicated 22-year-old Jeremiah Ballam Jr. on the roadway near Club Square after leaving Backstreets Bar around 3:30 that Sunday, March 13, 2022.

Chief Sizemore says bodycam footage captured Ballam Jr and his high level of intoxication.

He says the two officers did not get him medical attention, did not check for an address on file to give him a ride home, did not contact a family member, or call a rideshare program to get him home or take him into custody.

They also warned Ballam Jr. before he attempted to walk home on his own.

Hours later investigators say Ballam Jr.'s family reported him missing.

Officers discovered the body of Ballam Jr. behind the 1100 block of SE 46th Lane in a canal on March 15, 2022.

WATCH: Cape Coral Police Press Conference