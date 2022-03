CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Police say they discovered a body behind the 1100 block of SE 46th Lane on Tuesday.

Detectives have identified the man's body found as a deceased 22-year-old Jeremiah Don Ballam Jr. from Cape Coral.

Officers blocked access to the Vincennes Boulevard bridge.

Police say they are waiting for the official cause of death from detectives and that foul play is not suspected in this case.

We have a crew on the scene and will bring you more information when it becomes available.