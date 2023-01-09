Uber driver arrested for attacking woman in Fort Myers expected in court

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Uber driver arrested for attacking a woman in Fort Myers is expected in court on Monday.

37-year-old Felix Torres is facing sexual battery charges from the attack.

Deputies say it happened just after 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 4th at Ashlar Apartments located at 13001 Corbel Circle in Fort Myers.

Detectives say the victim used an Uber to get a ride home after being out with friends before being attacked.

They say she was walking to a door when she was grabbed from behind and thrown and she tried to fight off her attacker.

Investigators found surveillance video from the area and located the suspect who was captured putting a mask on and running after the victim.

Investigators say they tracked down Torres and arrested him for the crime.

In response to the arrest, Uber made the following statement:

“We are sickened by what the rider reported to police. The driver has been banned from the Uber platform, and we are committed to assisting law enforcement however we can.”



Uber Spokesperson

LCSO: Uber driver arrested for sexual battery in Fort Myers



