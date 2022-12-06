LCSO: Uber driver arrested for sexual battery in Fort Myers

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Sheriff Carmine Marceno announced a man has been arrested by the Special Victims Unit for sexual battery.

It happened just after 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, December 4th at Ashlar Apartments in Fort Myers.

Detectives say the victim used an Uber to get a ride home after being out with friends before being attacked.

They say she was walking to a door when she was grabbed from behind and thrown and she tried to fight off her attacker.

Investigators found surveillance video from the area and located the suspect who was captured putting a mask on and running after the victim.

Investigators say they tracked down the Uber driver 37-year-old Felix Torres and he is now facing sexual battery charges.

Sheriff Marceno says the victim did everything right and tried to get home safe after a night out.

WATCH NOW: Sheriff Carmine Marceno