Two teens receive their sentence after vandalizing a Rabbi's home

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two teenagers who vandalized the home of Rabbi Mendy Greenberg, in Bonita Springs, have received their sentences in Lee County Juvenile Court Wednesday.

The two teens were charged by the Florida Criminal Mischief for more than $200 and the Florida "hate crime" statute was added, which is a third-degree felony.

According to the State Attorney, both the juveniles will be placed on probation that will include community service and a curfew. The two must also attend the Neighborhood Accountability Board with their legal parents or legal guardians.