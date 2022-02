FORT MYERS, Fla. — Sheriff Carmine Marceno is expected to announce arrests related to anti-Semitic hate crimes Friday.

A notice sent by the Lee County Sheriff's Office said the sheriff will make the announcement from the department headquarters at 11 a.m.

The notice did not discuss specific incidents or investigations. Details are expected to be divulged during Marceno's announcement. Look for updates on this page and on Fox 4 News throughout the day.