Trial resumes for former scout leader accused of child porn

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A former Cub Scout leader is in a Lee County court this week answering to charges of child pornography possession.

Matthew Gridley of Lehigh Acres was arrested in May 2019 as part of a county-wide sting operation called "Operation Safe Summer." He is charged with 20 counts of possessing the material.

Investigators say Gridley was in possession of images and video recordings of children being sexually battered.

They also say Gridley was sharing those files with others.

The Southwest Florida Boy Scouts of America removed him from his position after the revelation of his arrest.