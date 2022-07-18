Trent Buttrick sets his sights on pro career

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — You can ask almost any kid in the world what they want to be when they grow up. Most of them will say, "I want to be a professional athlete."

For Trent Buttrick, he's getting his shot.

"I was able to play well enough to give myself a chance at becoming a professional and I did that," said Buttrick.

Trent came down to Naples from Pennsylvania to give himself the best chance at achieving his goal of being a D-1 athlete.

So when Penn State called, he knew it was destiny.

"My hometown was only an hour and thirty minutes from Penn State so it made the decision pretty easy for me," said Buttrick. "To play for your dream school essentially, and to play in the big ten, it meant a lot. When I got the offer it was a no brainer for me."

And luckily his former head coach at Penn State just so happens to be taking over at FGCU.

So it was easy for him, to hear about how far he's come.

"His approach has changed, his priorities have changed, his sacrifice has changed," said coach Pat Chambers. "I just look for big things for him. He's just going to continue to get better and continue to grow."

This was a great opportunity for Trent to catch up with his coach, and also reminisce about the old days.

"Just being disciplined on and off the court," said Buttrick. "Things I've learned in our relationship. Feels good to be back and see a familiar face."

Hopefully, his dream will help lead him to reach a possible reality.

