FGCU Athletics to introduce Pat Chambers as new Men's Basketball Head Coach

ESTERO, Fla. — While the rest of the college basketball world turns it attention to the NCAA Tournament, a new era will begin Tuesday in Dunk City.

Florida Gulf Coast University Athletics will be introducing Pat Chambers as the new Men's Basketball Head Coach.

In a press release from FGCU this morning, the university confirmed Chambers will be introduced as head coach during a press conference scheduled for tomorrow. Chambers spent the last year at La Salle University where he served as an assistant coach.

But Chambers is probably well known for his time as the former men's head coach at Penn State University. He was with the Nittany Lions for nine seasons before making his way to La Salle in 2021.

Chambers stepped down as head coach from Penn State in 2020. The school said, at the time, he resigned following an internal investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct against him. Penn state did not say what those allegations were.

Meanwhile, FGCU has told Fox 4 that they “were aware” of those allegations during the vetting process in their head coaching search.

FGCU is looking to fill the void left behind by former head coach Michael Fly, who was let go earlier this month. Fly had been with the team for four years and coached the Eagles to a 21-11 record this year.

Originally scheduled for today, FGCU rescheduled the press conference for tomorrow at 10 a.m. due to "travel issues." Chambers will be introduced as the fifth head coach in FGCU Men's Basketball history.