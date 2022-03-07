Watch
FGCU fires Fly after 4 seasons as men's basketball coach

Michael Fly
Steve Nesius/AP
FILE - Florida Gulf Coast head coach Michael Fly shouts to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Southern California, on Nov. 16, 2021, in Fort Myers, Fla. Florida Gulf Coast fired Fly on Saturday, March 5, 2022, after four seasons. (AP Photo/Steve Nesius, File)
Michael Fly
Posted at 4:17 AM, Mar 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-07 04:17:06-05

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Florida Gulf Coast has fired men’s basketball coach Michael Fly after four seasons.

Director of Athletics Ken Kavanaugh said in a statement the move was "a gut-wrenching decision."

"With deep appreciation for Coach Fly's numerous sacrifices, efforts and contributions to FGCU over the past eleven years (on and off the court)... I have decided that we need to transition to a different path and will be commencing a search for a new head men's basketball coach," said Kavanagh.

"We extremely value Michael's friendship and love of the Green & Blue and wish him all the best personally and professionally in his future endeavors."

Fly went 21-11 this season, by far the best record of his tenure.

He was 55-59 in his four years and will have the chance to coach if the Eagles are chosen for one of this month’s postseason tournaments such as the College Basketball Classic.

Before becoming head coach, Fly spent seven years on FGCU’s staff as an assistant, including the school’s “Dunk City” run to the Sweet 16 of the 2013 NCAA tournament.

He was the fourth head coach in program history.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

