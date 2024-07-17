Trash pick-up changes for Lee County now in effect

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — You'll need to have your trash, recycling and yard waste on the curb by 5 a.m. this week - an hour earlier than the typical set-out time of 6 a.m.

This applies to those of you living in the following areas:



Alva

Fort Myers Shores

Lehigh Acres

Matlacha

North Fort Myers

South Fort Myers

Pine Island

Village of Estero

Lee County says the earlier, temporary change is in effect to help Waste Pro drivers avoid being in the heat during the summer's afternoons.

This does not impact your community's assigned trash pick up days.

Here are some helpful sites for you, if you'd like more information:

Lee County Solid Waste

Lee County Collection Days