Trash pick-up changes for Lee County now in effect

You'll need to have your trash on the curb by 5 a.m. this week.
Posted at 2:27 PM, Jul 17, 2024

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — You'll need to have your trash, recycling and yard waste on the curb by 5 a.m. this week - an hour earlier than the typical set-out time of 6 a.m.

This applies to those of you living in the following areas:

  • Alva
  • Fort Myers Shores
  • Lehigh Acres
  • Matlacha
  • North Fort Myers
  • South Fort Myers
  • Pine Island
  • Village of Estero

Lee County says the earlier, temporary change is in effect to help Waste Pro drivers avoid being in the heat during the summer's afternoons.

This does not impact your community's assigned trash pick up days.

Here are some helpful sites for you, if you'd like more information:

Lee County Solid Waste
Lee County Collection Days

