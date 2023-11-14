Watch Now
Traffic stop in Lehigh Acres leads to drug trafficking arrest

LCSO
Posted at 12:34 PM, Nov 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-14 12:34:32-05

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A traffic stop in Lehigh Acres led to the drug trafficking arrest of three individuals.

On Tuesday last week, the Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) detectives conducted a traffic stop on State Road 82.

During the stop, the driver Noah Bernthon admitted to deputies he had marijuana in the car.

LCSO deputies instructed Benthon to exit the vehicle, and that is when deputies found 100 grams of fentanyl pills, 7.6 grams of cocaine, several other prescription pills, and two firearms.

After further investigation, the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) and LCSO officers busted a trafficking group at Greyston Avenue in Lehigh Acres.

The investigation and search warrant executed by LCSO and the DEA located key players in the trafficking organization.

Deputies arrested Bernthon, Jacob Rickerman, and Michael Riveria.

(From Left to Right) - Michael Riveria, Jacob Rickerman, Dominic Bernthon

Detectives found over 5,000 fentanyl pills, over 2,000 pills that resemble Xanex, 1,000 replicating amphetamine and Oxycodone, 370 grams of cocaine, 72 grams of methamphetamine, 63 grams of powdered fentanyl, over seven pounds of marijuana, two riffles, and six handguns.

LCSO says Bernthon, Rickerman, and Riveria, and are now facing charges in the Lee County Jail.

