Top Golf Way Crash: A Celebration of life for Amanda Grace Ferguson

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — On Friday, there was an outpouring of love and support in Lehigh Acres for Amanda Ferguson, one of the five teens involved in the deadly car crash on Top Golf Way in Fort Myers last month.

On Friday, loved ones hosted a Celebration of Life for Ferguson at Lehigh Senior High School.

Classmates and friends of Amanda shared their thoughts and messages for Amanda and her family.

“Amanda was a big loving person, if she didn’t know you, she would make sure she did know you,” said one person.

“We worked at Texas Roadhouse together for a while so we used to always take selfies together,” said Jazmyn Brooks.

“Long live Amanda Grace,” said Khalia Carter.