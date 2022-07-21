Third suspect gives full confession in arcade armed robberies

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Fox 4 is taking a deeper look at a string of arcade robberies in Lee County. Three men are now in custody and facing armed robbery charges.

Over the weekend, James Brown was the third suspect who was arrested. Going through court documents showed more details of the armed robberies earlier this month.

A black Cadillac, a DNA sample, Facebook, and a full confession led to the third arrest in a string of armed casino robberies in the area. About two weeks ago, the adult arcade was one of several that fell victim to this crime. Investigators say the owner of the casino was putting money into a safe when one of the suspects approached her with a gun. According to court documents, the suspect put around $600 in cash into a white pillowcase.



Detectives later identified the suspects as Lenny Myers and James Brown.

WFTX

After the arrest of Myers, Investigators located Brown through Myers' Facebook page. Detectives were able to issue a warrant for Brown's DNA which matched evidence collected in the case at a local hotel room

“We were able to use their video surveillance footage and find the suspect vehicle," said Officer Brandon Sancho with Cape Coral Police in a previous interview.

Court documents also revealed that the vehicle is a black Cadillac. The Florida Department of Transportation showed the car traveling from the Lucky Turtle to an arcade located on the 3900 block of South Cleveland Avenue near Edison mall. As for the owner of the car, detectives say it is registered under Myers.

In the probable cause, it also detailed that Brown gave a full confession— not only for his involvement, he also named Myers as the driver and the one calling the shots. The document also stated that he explained Jwyanza Chito's role in the robberies as well.

wftx

Myers and Chito were the first two to be arrested after they were found at a local hotel room not too far from the arcade that was robbed on South Cleveland Avenue. When deputies found the two, a search warrant was issued and detectives discovered two handguns, ammunition, a white pillow case, and a black face mask. According to investigators, surveillance video shows that Chito could be involved in all of the robberies that happened in the county.

Fox 4 reached out to LCSO to see if there are any other suspects in the case, but the department declined to comment. We also reached out to Cape Coral Police. Officer Sancho said since it's still an active investigation.