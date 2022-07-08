Law enforcement examining connections in recent arcade robberies

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials from Cape Coral and Fort Myers police and the Lee County Sheriff's Office are examining possible connections to a string of robberies and grand thefts targeting area arcades and casinos.

The sheriff's office says four similar crimes were reported within a 24-hour period.

The first was reported late Wednesday night at the Vegas Experience on San Carlos Blvd. in Fort Myers, where Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said the suspects got away with between $10-20,000.

Thursday morning, around 11 a.m., the 777 Arcade on Del Prado Blvd. S in Cape Coral was struck. Police responded to an armed robbery involving a handgun. Officers confirmed the two suspects got away with the money.

The third case brought investigators back to Fort Myers and an arcade nearby the Edison Mall. That arcade's alarm went off around 1 p.m. Thursday.

A fourth robbery was reported to an arcade on Hancock Bridge Parkway in North Fort Myers. Investigators believe there are two suspects involved in that case.

As of Friday morning, officials have not announced any arrests and the total amount of money stolen has not been calculated.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). As always, the information provided to the tip line that results in arrests could bring tipsters a cash reward.