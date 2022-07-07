Unidentified suspects steal $10,000-$20,000 from Vegas Experience

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly stole $10,000-$20,000 by opening the lockboxes of a gambling machine.

On Wednesday evening, the two walked into the Vegas Experience on San Carlos Boulevard in Fort Myers. The pair were in the building for about four hours. Around 11:30 p.m., the two men were sitting at the “Monster King of Under Water” machine, opened the lockboxes and stole a large amount of money before leaving.

Authorities say the two suspects appear to be in their 30s to 40s. The man wearing orange walks with a heavy limp in his right leg.

If you recognize them or have any information, you can submit a tip online at the Crime Stoppers website or using the P3Tips mobile app. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-730-8477.