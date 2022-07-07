The Tommy Bohanon Foundation Football Youth Camp

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Tommy Bohanon Foundation held their 6th annual football youth camp to show kids what it’s like to train like one of the pros.

Former NFL player Tommy Bohanon and his wife Katie are North Fort Myers High School alumni who founded the organization.

“We set up the drills to be just like the ones we did at the NFL football camps and we have some great coaches from around the area who give their time.” Tommy Bohanon.

Katie and Tommy Bohanon started the foundation to help mentor and train young athletes.

The football field was filled Saturday afternoon with students, local volunteers, and coaches.

“There are two things that you can not coach and that’s attitude and effort. I think that having a great attitude will help you all throughout life.” North Fort Myers High School Football Coach Dwayne Mack

Having a positive attitude and working hard are all traits that the Tommy Bohanon Foundation emphasizes.

“Never stop working, if you have a dream, it’s just a dream or a wish until you truly put in the work,” said Tommy Bohanon.

What makes this event so special to Tommy and Katie is that they feel they finally have the opportunity to give back to a community that gave them so much.

“Our community is behind us and we just want to keep going until we can’t do it anymore, which will probably be never so we are going to do it forever,” said Katie Bohanon.

Another program apart of The Tommy Bohanon Foundation is a Man UP Seminar where male leaders/ influential business owners come to teach young men how to tie a tie, interview techniques, and other helpful life skills.

If interested in attending an event or donating to the cause head to the Tommy Bohanon Foundation website.