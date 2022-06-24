Tommy Bohanon Youth Football camp Saturday

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Tommy Bohanon Foundation is hosting its 6th annual youth football camp on June 25 from 9 am to 1 PM Saturday.

Former NFL player Tommy Bohanon and his wife Katie are North Fort Myers High School alumni who founded the non-profit youth football camp.

“Our annual football camp gives us the opportunity to guide kids towards the path to success. We get to spend an entire day forming relationships with other students and mentors, teaching kids the value of hard work, and helping them build confidence in themselves, all while getting more football experience in a fun environment. These camps, like everything we do at the foundation, are done with the hope and intention of making a positive impact on their future and the community.”

Tommy Bohanon

Local volunteers, coaches, and former D1 athletes will provide mentorship and training to the student-athletes participating.

Around 200 students grades 1-8 are expected to participate in the camp this year.

Lunch will be provided by Tropical Smoothie Cafe and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, EMTs, and North Fort Myers Fire Department will be attending in support of the student-athletes.

The Tommy Bohanon Foundation is a nonprofit organization that devotes its time to the success of young athletes.

For more information or to volunteer click here.