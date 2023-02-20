Talking with Southwest Florida Tiktok star Omgitswicks

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — Fox 4's Shari Armstrong had the opportunity to talk with TikTok Creator Omgitswicks. A Southwest Florida native who found success making comedic skits talking about his home.

Josh Robinson, a father of two girls, says he was playing around on social media with his daughters when he actually started to see something come out of it.

Bringing in about a million likes a day, the Lehigh Acres resident has over one million followers on TikTok and over 200 thousand followers on Instagram.

It's a success that he credits towards being himself online and highlighting the best parts of his home.

“When I decided that I’m just going to be me, I think people started gravitating more towards me then," Robinson said.

He never foresaw the success he would have, but through brand deals and partnerships he was fortunate enough to quit his day job a year ago.

Though he says it's not all sunshine and rainbows a as a social media creator either.

“It takes work," Robinson said. "Studying the analytics and studying the content people like."

Robinson is not one to back down from a challenge even if it requires a lot of work.

“I shoot about five sketches a day," he said.

You can follow Josh Robinson on Tiktok and Instagram @ Omgitswicks.