SWFL school districts struggle to find teachers as the school year approaches

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As a new school year approaches every Southwest Florida school district is struggling to find teachers.

The Collier County School district says it has 170 open teaching positions and an additional

69 non-teaching positions.

The Charlotte County school district says it has programs in place to train and certify staff members until they are ready to become full-time positions.

The Charlotte County school district says it needs to fill 143 positions before the school year begins.

They say there are 42 teaching positions, 12 non-teaching positions, 81 support staff opportunities, and 2 administrative positions.

Plus, Lee County has made progress since last week when they announcedthey were still in need of 400 teachers.

The Lee County School District provided an update and said they were able to bring in 300 new teachers in the last few days.

The district says it still needs to hire teachers, coaches, and administrators.

Today recruiters will be in the lobby of the County Public Education Center from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.