Lee County School District faces nationwide teacher shortage head-on

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As the summer comes to an end, school districts all over the U.S. are facing a teacher shortage. The Lee County School District is facing this issue head-on, with less than a month until school is back in session.

"There's definitely concerned with having the openings that we have," said Suzette Rivera, Director of Recruitment for the Lee County School District.

A spokesperson for Lee County Schools told Fox 4, there are over 400 job openings currently. This includes teaching, coaching, and administration positions.

"We are trying every avenue that we can to connect with our community, and just remind them that we’re here as a wonderful employer," said Rivera. "Not only a place where you can start your career but really grow your career."

Rivera says Hurricane Ian, COVID-19, and the areas growing infrastructure all play a major role in the extensive job openings. With this in mind, the school district is trying to fill these positions before students return in three weeks. Lee County Schools offers virtual interview options and better benefits for those interested.

“We’ve been able to connect with teachers who live up in Illinois or Pennsylvania who are planning to relocate here before the school year starts, but they just needed a place to connect," said Rivera. "Making that virtual space has been a really great experience for our principals.”

According to the school district's spokesperson, the current starting base pay for "Instructional Staff" sits at $48,250.

However, some parents are concerned with what the nationwide shortage means for the educational opportunities of their children. The Bakahanovich family moved to Lee County in 2017, for better education opportunities for their son who will start Kindergarten next year.

"Especially worried about these Pre-K and Kindergarten school teachers, because I think great educational foundation is very important," said Dmitry Bakahanovich, a Cape Coral resident.

Dmitry Bakahanovich says they chose Lee County Schools for its daycare options, advanced school programs, and higher-education graduation rates.

"We as parents, living in Lee County and pay taxes there, we’re really looking forward to their administration will contribute to this issue and start resolving it," said Bakahanovich.

The Lee County School District holds virtual interviews every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday in hopes to find the right people for the jobs.

Saturday, July 22, Lee County Schools is hosting an in-person open house for interested candidates.