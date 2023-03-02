SWFL Eagle Cam remembers Harriet one month after her disappearance

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The official Southwest Florida Eagle Cam Twitter account tweeted today, remembering Harriet the bald eagle one month after her disappearance.
The tweet read:
It’s been exactly one month since the last sighting of our beloved Harriet. While we may never know her final resting place; her legacy will continue to grow as we cherish the beautiful moments observed on the cameras and via ground photos over the past 12+ years.
SWFL Eagle Cam Twitter
Harriet was last seen on February 2.
Since her disappearance, her mate M15 has been looking after their two eaglets.