SWFL Eagle Cam remembers Harriet one month after her disappearance

SWFL Eagle Cam
Posted at 3:33 PM, Mar 02, 2023
NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — The official Southwest Florida Eagle Cam Twitter account tweeted today, remembering Harriet the bald eagle one month after her disappearance.

The tweet read:

It’s been exactly one month since the last sighting of our beloved Harriet. While we may never know her final resting place; her legacy will continue to grow as we cherish the beautiful moments observed on the cameras and via ground photos over the past 12+ years.
SWFL Eagle Cam Twitter

Harriet was last seen on February 2.

Since her disappearance, her mate M15 has been looking after their two eaglets.

