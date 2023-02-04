Harriet the eagle missing from nest

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Harriet the famous Florida eagle has not been seen near her nest since Thursday, according to the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam social media pages.

Harriet was not seen today. M brought a rabbit and a small morsel. The Es ate well. M defended the territory from intruders. M sits in the nest with E21 and E22. 💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/asVgUnuIoZ — SWFL Eagle Cam (@SWFLEagleCAM) February 4, 2023

People across the country have enjoyed following the eagle on social media and live stream pages for many years now. It was just a few weeks ago that Harriet and her partner M-15 welcomed eaglets into the nest.

The official social media account noted M-15 has been defending the nest from predators and bringing the eaglets food. The post went on to say that onlookers will have to wait and see if Harriet returns to the nest.



