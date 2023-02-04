Watch Now
Harriet the eagle missing from nest

Harriet watches over egg laid earlier this week
Posted at 10:24 AM, Feb 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-04 10:24:46-05

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Harriet the famous Florida eagle has not been seen near her nest since Thursday, according to the Southwest Florida Eagle Cam social media pages.

People across the country have enjoyed following the eagle on social media and live stream pages for many years now. It was just a few weeks ago that Harriet and her partner M-15 welcomed eaglets into the nest.

The official social media account noted M-15 has been defending the nest from predators and bringing the eaglets food. The post went on to say that onlookers will have to wait and see if Harriet returns to the nest.


