Suspect sentenced for Fort Myers deadly shooting

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A man was found guilty of second-degree murder with a firearm for a February 2020 deadly shooting in Fort Myers.

Thunda Nathaniel Strawder was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the crime.

Fort Myers Police Officers were dispatched to an area of Michigan Avenue for reports of a male being shot on February 16, 2020.

After receiving a shot-spotter alert notification of gunshots fired in the area.

Responding officers located a male victim who had been shot, who later died from his wounds.

Investigators found an I-Phone in a bright orange case was located in a grassy area nearby.

The phone was later identified in the back-pocket of the defendant, on surveillance video from earlier in the day, while he was outside of a nearby convenience store.

Police say in the video, the defendant is seen running towards a car and jumping in. They say minutes later, that car was on Michigan Avenue, where the victim was shot.