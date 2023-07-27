Summer camp uses performing arts to teach African history amid FL education changes

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Every year at this time, following an intensive summer full of the performing arts, Quality of Life Center delivers their end-of-camp show at Dunbar High School.

The show packs the seats of the auditorium. It's usually an adaption, such as From The Wiz or The Lion King, but this year... something different is happening on stage.

"When we asked our kids about African-Americans, their first response was 'They were slaves,'" said Director LaKeesha Allen.

It was answer Allen said concerned her and herteam.

“So we had to have that conversation about what happened before they were slaves," Allen said.

And as new mandates from the State Board of Education are changing lessons on slavery in Florida schools, Allen said she found it necessary to expand the conversation on African history.

"They were like, 'You're telling me there were kings and queens that looked like me?'" She said. "Absolutely."

A lesson and conversation... that turned into art.

Campers as young as five years old spent six weeks at the center, learning different styles of dance such as ballet, hip hop and lyrical. They also spent their time learning and asking a lot of questions.

Questions and conversations like the ones Allen hopes the show will spark.

"It's not to say 'You're right, you're wrong.' It's to say, 'Let's talk about it,'" Allen said. "It’s more about 'This is what happened. This is how we got through it. These are contributions that people have made….' And look at us now.”

Quality Life Center's The Realities of our History opens this Friday, July 28 at 6 p.m. in the Dunbar High School Auditorium.