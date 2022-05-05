Student determined to walk the graduation stage after a traumatic crash

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A Fort Myers High School student is determined to walk the graduation stage despite recent life-changing challenges.

18-year-old Khalia Carter was driving home on April 18, 2022, after hanging out with friends when a motorcyclist hit her car and caused her vehicle to spin out of control and into a ditch on Cemetery Road according to a crash report.

Carter, a former cheerleader at Fort Myers High school, suffered a traumatic brain injury that has drastically impacted her active day-to-day life.

However, Carter is determined to overcome it all.

"I'm fine...I want to conquer all that I had going on before all of this happened"

Khalia Carter

Carter plans to turn this experience into a platform for drunk driving awareness and is currently in physical therapy every day for her goal to walk across her 2023 graduation stage.

Khalia Carter



