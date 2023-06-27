Watch Now
Street racing ends with pedestrian hit and a flipped car

Posted at 6:33 AM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 08:05:16-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lee County resident has been arrested and charged after Deputies say they were caught street racing, fled the scene, hit a pedestrian and flipped their car.

The Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) says they arrested six people for street racing on Sunday night in the Target parking lot of San Carlos Boulevard.

LCSO says when they went to stop the racing Mateo Gonzalez hit someone walking in the parking lot while trying to get away.

LCSO captured the attempted escape on surveillance video and you can see Gonzalez hit the median and flip his car over.

LCSO says Gonzalez is now facing charges of street racing, fleeing & eluding, and reckless driving.

Five others were also arrested, and all six individuals are out on bond.

