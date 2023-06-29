Straight line winds damage North Fort Myers neighborhood on Wednesday

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Strong thunderstorms moved through the Brightwater Neighborhood on Wednesday around 7:30 p.m., causing damaging straight line winds.

Fox 4 Meteorologist Andrew Shipley visited the neighborhood on Thursday to survey the damage and speak to residents. While none of them wanted to go on camera, they all described the thunderstorm lasting around 45 minutes with numerous close lightning strikes.

A nearby wind gauge measured a 60-mph wind gust, which is severe thunderstorm strength.

As for the damage, the majority of street signs and stop signs were either bent or completely snapped. Many residents also had missing sections of fence and young trees bent over, including some with the roots exposed.

One resident that Fox 4 spoke to had her lanai completely crushed by the wind. It was broken or bent across the length of the structure covering her pool. She described the experience as a loud boom only to see the lanai blown over. She had contacted her insurance company when Fox 4 spoke with her but had yet to hear back yet.

With the rainy season continuing for the next few months, it is best to remember that our afternoon storms can pack quite a punch and it is best to stay weather aware each and every afternoon.