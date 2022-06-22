Stolen North Fort Myers tiny home found burned to the ground

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — Fox 4 first brought you the story of a tiny home that was stolen out of North Fort Myers two weeks ago.

On Wednesday, the destroyed home was discovered about 500 feet into a wooded area near a North Fort Myers mobile home park on Church Drive.

The search for the home started after a suspect hooked it up to a trailer, driving down Bayshore Road.

Richard Dunmire, who's the owner of America's Tiny Home Builders, said that the home was taken right out of his parking lot.

The home was painted brown and covered in a large green tarp.

The charred remains of the home were found just a few miles from where it was initially spotted on Bayshore.

“It’s hard for me to think that there are people, rather than return it - they would destroy it," says Dunmire.

Currently, there's no word on a possible suspect, and an investigation is ongoing.

Fox 4 will continue to provide updates as new information becomes available.