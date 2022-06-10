Tiny home stolen in North Fort Myers prompting authorities to ask for public help

NORTH FORT MYERS, Fla. — On Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said they are dealing with an unheard-of crime where a man's entire home was stolen in North Fort Myers

Richard Dunmire, Owner of America's Tiny Home Builders said one of his tiny homes was stolen from the parking lot on Tuesday.

Dunmire said the tiny home is painted brown and covered in a large green tarp.

“I feel so deprived, it's something, especially knowing the whole community would do this to me,” said Dunmire.

Crime Stoppers, Trish Routte said the tiny home was on a trailer when the suspect hooked it up and drove away on US 41.

Routte said the tiny home was last seen on Bayshore Road around 5:30 Tuesday night in the area of Love's Travel Center.

On Friday, investigators from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office were seen searching around the Shell Factory property.

“We see a lot of things that get stolen, but never a tiny house,” said Routte.

An unusual crime, prompting Crime Stoppers to ask for the public’s help and driving Richard Dunmire to offer a $3,000 reward out of his own pocket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com