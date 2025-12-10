State Attorney announced three Lee County first-degree murder indictments

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office has handed down indictments to three men charged with murder in three separate cases.

They are all first-degree murder charges. If the suspect in the case is convicted of the charge, they will spend the rest of their life in prison. However, the death penalty could be on the table if the State Attorney's Office files an intent to seek an execution.

CASE 1 FROM SEPTEMBER 2025: DEVIN JOHNSON IS CHARGED WITH KILLING HIS MOTHER IN CAPE CORAL

A grand jury indicted Devin Johnson on a first-degree murder charge for the death of his mother, Rosemary Johnson.

According to court documents, Johnson stabbed his mother more than 100 times at their home in Cape Coral back in September.

Cape Coral Police said after the murder, he went to Collier County where he fought with deputies as they were trying to arrest him.

He's charged with first-degree murder, aggravated abuse of an elderly person, fleeing and eluding law enforcement and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

CASE 2 FROM NOVEMBER 2025: LEOSBEY CUESTA DE ARMAS IS CHARGED WITH KILLING HIS EX-GIRLFRIEND IN LEHIGH ACRES

The grand jury indicted Leosbey Cuesta De Armas on several charges including first-degree murder and burglary while armed.

In November, the Lee County Sheriff's Office said he stalked his ex-girlfriend from Hialeah to Lehigh Acres where she was visiting a friend.

It was at a home where deputies said De Armas hid in a pantry, then jumped out and stabbed his ex-girlfriend to death.

The sheriff's office said he took off and was caught in Hardee County after crashing into a utility pole.

CASE 3 FROM JUNE 2023: YOHANI GONZALEZ-DELAZARO IS CHARGED WITH KILLING TWO PEOPLE IN LEHIGH ACRES

The last grand jury indictment is for a case that stems from a double murder in June 2023.

Yohani Gonzalez-DeLazaro is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and shooting at a building.

According to the Lee County Sheriff's Office, he broke into a home wearing a ski mask. Then, deputies said he shot a man and an elderly woman to death.

Another man in the house fought with DeLazaro and stopped him, the sheriff's office said back in 2023.

During the investigation, the sheriff's office said there were legal issues going on between a domestic relationship with someone inside the home.

