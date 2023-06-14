LCSO investigating a death in Lehigh Acres

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is investigating a death in Lehigh Acres.
There was a large deputy presence reported this morning in the area of 11th Terrace.
LCSO says a statement will be given after the LCSO press conference later this afternoon.
Follow along with Fox 4 as we bring you the latest details.
LCSO is currently conducting a death investigation on 11th Terrace in Lehigh Acres.— Carmine Marceno - Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff (@SheriffLeeFL) June 14, 2023
The scene is active and no further information is available at this time.
Sheriff Carmine Marceno is expected to make a statement this afternoon at our Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/2ianm3euke