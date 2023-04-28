SWFL drug task force arrests 24, seize thousands of dollars and illegal drugs

FORT MYERS, Fla. — State Attorney Amira Fox hosted a multi-agency press conference about a large drug operation on Friday that started in Collier County.

The Narcotics Enforcement Task Force “NETFORCE” announcement was made at the Lee County Port Authority Training and Conference Center at RSW Airport on Friday.

During "Operation All In The Family" there were 24 arrests made and the following were seized by law enforcement over the past few weeks.



20 firearms

2 vehicles

4.5 kilos of cocaine

160 grams of fentanyl

461 grams of methamphetamine

75.5 pounds of marijuana

$251,000

Fox says last three "NETFORCE" operations they have seized just over 4 million grams of fentanyl. She says that has the potential to kill more than 2 million people.

"NETFORCE" arrest 24 people during drug operation

she says "NETFORCE" is made up of the State Attorney’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, Fort Myers Police Department, Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Cape Coral Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Glades County Sheriff’s Office, Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County Port Authority Police Department, DEA, U.S. Marshals, FDLE, Louisiana State Police, Broward Sheriff’s Office, Plantation Police Department, Wilton Manor Police Department, South Florida Financial Crimes Strike Force, South Florida High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA), and Customs and Border Protection.