27 accused drug traffickers and associates arrested in SWFL

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Narcotics Enforcement Task Force (NET FORCE), led by State Attorney Amira Fox, arrested 27 people accused drug traffickers and associates in Southwest Florida.

The group seized approximately two pounds of Fentanyl, more than 1,000 grams of cocaine, almost $200,000 of cocaine, and many more drugs, along with $146,037 in cash.

During the investigation, law enforcement identified multiple individuals who were responsible for the distribution of cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine, MDMA, molly/bath salts, marijuana, oxycodone, and Alprazolam within Cape Coral, Fort Myers, and throughout Lee and Collier Counties.

Investigators say narcotics sources of supply were identified as far away as Florida’s east coast.

The Lee County Sheriff, Hendry County, Collier Sheriff, Charlotte Sheriff, Glades Sheriff, Homeland Security, DEA, FMPD, and CCPD are involved among others in this coordinated effort.

NET Force began in the city of Fort Myers with Chief Diggs in 2019.

Friday's press conference was held at the Lee County Port Authority Training and Conference Center at RSW Airport.

WATCH: